Coco Gauff is the highest-paid female athlete of 2023

Coco Gauff is living the good life thanks to her talent on the court. It was revealed by Sportico last week that the 19-year-old Grand Slam champion is the highest-paid female athlete.

Gauff, who recently celebrated her mom’s birthday, is emerging in the top spot for the first time in her career, with an estimated $22.7 million from prize money and endorsements in 2023. As noted by the outlet, for the past twenty years the highest-paid title was held by Serena Williams, Maria Sharapova, or Naomi Osaka.

Williams announced her retirement in August 2022, Sharapova retired at the age of 32 in 2020, and Osaka stepped away from the court temporarily in September 2022 while she was pregnant with her daughter. Osaka is set to return January 2024 in Brisbane.

With Gauff winning her first Gram Slam victory at the U.S. Open in September, it was the perfect time for her to take over the top spot. Gauff became the first American teenager to win the U.S. Open since Serena Williams won the tournament in 1999 at 17. The outlet notes she had substantial bonuses from partners New Balance and Head after the victory.

Tennis has proven to be the most lucrative sport for females when it comes to earnings. Tennis players hold nine out of the top 15 positions among the highest-paid female athletes, with soccer, skiing, golf, and gymnastics also making the list. Check out the top 15 below.

Breakdown: Salary/Winnings - Endorsements

Coco Gauff: $6.7M - $16M Iga Świątek: $9.9M - $12M Eileen Gu: $0 - $20M Emma Raducanu: $238k - $16M Naomi Osaka: $0 -$15M Aryna Sabalenka: $8.2M - $4M Elena Rybakina: $5.5M - $4M Jessica Pegula: $6M - $3M Simone Biles: $0 - $8.5M Nelly Korda: $1.4M. - $6.5M Alex Morgan: $850k - $6M Megan Rapinoe: $750K - $6M Leylah Fernandez: $1.1M - $ 5M Mikaela Shiffrin: $1.1M - $5M Ons Jabeur: $3.2M - $2.5M