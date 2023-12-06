Mario Lopez shows his bruised eye after jiu-jitsu combat

The term “jiu-jitsu” comes from two Japanese words: “ju,” meaning “gentle,” and “jutsu,” meaning “art.” Therefore, jiu-jitsu can be translated as “gentle art”; however, the combat sport wasn’t too gentle for Mario Lopez, who took to social media to share his bruised eye after a ground fight.

On his Instagram account, the actor and TV host shared a series of images in a carousel format depicting his injured eye. However, he mentioned that with the help of some makeup magic, he was able to conceal the injury and make a comeback on TV. “Eye was busted this morning but a little makeup magic & just like that… We’re back on TV!” the dad of three wrote.

Mario, known for his role as A.C. Slater on Saved by the Bell, Saved by the Bell: The College Years, and the 2020 sequel series, recently sat down on the Kelly Clarkson Show and revealed how he came into terms with turning 50 years old. “It kind of messed with me a little bit…but then I just kind of leaned into it!” Lopez told Clarkson, who also congratulated him for celebrating his 40th year in the entertainment business.

The Mexican-American powerhouse, born on October 10, 1973, in San Diego, California, has pioneered Latino representation in entertainment. He is well-known for his legendary role as A.C. Slater and his exceptional success as a television host on shows like ‘Extra,’ ‘The X Factor,’ and ‘America’s Best Dance Crew.’ Apart from his on-screen success, he is an advocate for children’s hospitals and a philanthropist.