It’s Mario Lopez’s 50th birthday! The Mexican-American powerhouse was born on October 10, 1973, in San Diego, California, and is a pioneer for Latino representation in entertainment. From his legendary role as A.C. Slater ‘Saved by the Bell’ to his extraordinary success as a television host on shows like ‘Extra,’ ‘The X Factor,’ and ‘America’s Best Dance Crew’ the libra has had an incredible career. Beyond the screen, he’s also an advocate for children’s hospitals and a philanthropist. To celebrate his birthday, check out some photos of his career and life.