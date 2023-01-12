Mario Lopez’s Elvis dance moves get Austin Butler’s approval

Mario Lopez has another epic story to tell. The host was on the Golden Globes red carpet last night for Access Hollywood, and he showed off his dance moves to Austin Butler. On Thursday, he shared a video with the Elvis star, writing “Elvis dance moves approved by the king himself.”

Lopez congratulated Butler in the caption for his Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture win. While some fans congratulated Butler, others thought Lopez could have played the role himself. “Lol Mario does it better,” wrote one user. “Mario as Elvis in the movie would have been sick AF too,” added another.

Butler took home the Golden Globe, but his acceptance speech got some extra attention, with many confused why he still sounded like the late singer. It’s something that has been brought up in the past, and he told Elle last year there is a “trigger” that makes him revert to using the accent.

“Because I’m a shy person, and when I know that there’s bits of Elvis that I’d have to click into in order to go out on stage and be in front of a ton of people, being surrounded by his name everywhere, there are triggers,” he said.

So his accent at the Globes makes sense, considering he’s going on stage to accept an award for playing Elvis in the movie Elvis.