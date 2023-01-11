Michaela Jaé Rodriguez receives an overdue standing ovation at the 2023 Golden Globes

Michaela Jaé (MJ) Rodriguez made history at the 2022 Golden Globe after winning Best Actress in a TV drama, following her fan-favorite role as Blanca in the famous FX show Pose. But it wasn’t until a year later that the 32-year-old star received a standing ovation not only for the win but because she also became the first transgender actor to win a Golden Globe.

When Rodriguez won for her character in the FX series, co-created by Ryan Murphy, the show was in turmoil and was not televised; therefore, when Murphy accepted the Carol Burnett Award for achievement in TV, he took a moment to recognize MJ and asked the audience to honor Rodriguez with a standing ovation.

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez at the 80th Golden Globes Viewing and After Party Powered By Billboard held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

“How I would have loved for Mj to be on this stage, getting the standing ovation she deserved for making history,” said Murphy. “And I’m thrilled to say that Mj is one of my guests tonight, she’s here at my table. So Mj, please stand up and let’s give her the ovation that she deserves to hear.”

In 2022, the Golden Globes ceremony had a hard time finding a broadcast television network, celebrity hosts, or even celebrities willing to walk on the red carpet after the entertainment industry decided to boycott the show for its recent diversity and ethics scandal.

Variety reported that the awards’ talent bookers have not secured attendance to the 2022 edition from any of the most important and celebrated Hollywood figures.

The Golden Globes, which presented accolades bestowed by 87 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, went under fire and sparked public scrutiny in March 2021 when over 100 public relations firms announced they would no longer cooperate with the event. High-profile Hollywood figures also criticized the organization resulting in the NBC network canceling its partnership.