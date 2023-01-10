Golden Globes 2023: What you should know & how to watch

With little fanfare and lots of controversies, the Golden Globes are back this year. The prestigious awards show will air on NBC and Peacock at 8 pm ET, live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel. The pre-show will air at 6:30 pm.

Why is this year’s Golden Globes different? The awards show was once known as the second most prestigious TV and film award of the year and has been met with a reckoning following some controversial leadership decisions, resulting in last year’s ceremony not being televised.

Here’s what you should know about the Golden Globes:

What was the controversy?

A lot has gone wrong for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the group responsible for the awards show. An LA Times investigation uncovered many things, among them, evidence of members being gifted luxurious gifts by studios in hopes of earning nominations, unprofessional behavior from the journalists involved in the association, and the fact that there were no Black people involved.

Aside from these unsavory bits of backstage drama, there were also some serious accusations. In 2018, Brendan Fraser accused Philip Berk, an eight-term president of the HFPA, of sexual assault. This year, Fraser was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance in “The Whale” and has made it clear that he wouldn’t be attending the award show.

What is different this year?