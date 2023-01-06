On Tuesday, January 10, the long-awaited awards season kicks off with celebrating the eightieth edition of the Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California. During the event, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) will distinguish film and television professionals excelling in the industry.

In a few days, the industry will honor the actors, directors and artists behind the success of the most applauded series and films. The stars will compete to take home the precious statuette made of zinc, brass, and bronze, which is also covered in 25-carat gold.

In 2023 Latin American talent has come through and features among the nominees in eight of the 27 categories of the award.

Guillermo del Toro, Ana de Armas, Diego Luna, Selena Gomez, Jenna Ortega, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Diego Calva are the Latinos representing the culture on this evening and are among the favorites of being crowned the winners at the ceremony set to be hosted by Jerrod Carmichael.

Find below which category they are nominated and who they are competing against.