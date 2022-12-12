Golden Globe 2023 Nominations Announced: See full list

Today, Monday, December 12, the 80th edition of the Golden Globe Awards revealed that they are back and unveiled the complete list of nominees. The announcement was delivered during the ‘Today Show’ by Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva, stars from the TV series Lopez vs Lopez.

©GettyImages



Selenis Leyva and Mayan Lopez speak during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards Nominations at The Beverly Hilton on December 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.

The award ceremony will be broadcast on NBC on January 10, 2023, and streamed live on Peacock. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the Hollywood Foreign Press Association show.

We are excited to see some of our favorite Latin stars on this list, from Jenny Ortega and Selena Gomez both nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, Diego Luna for his acting in “Andor” in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama category to Aubrey Plaza’s performance in “The White Lotus” nominated as Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series.

In the film categories, we also are proud to see for Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language, “Argentina, 1985” - a film with the esteemed Argentine actor Ricardo Darín and for Best Animated Motion Picture, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

Scroll down to see the complete list of the 2023 Golden Globe Nominees.

Nominees in Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jenny Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”

Zendaya, “Euphoria”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Evan Peters, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”

Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”

Best Television Series Drama

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Black Bird”

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Pam and Tommy”

“The Dropout”

“The White Lotus: Sicily”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Richard Jenkins, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Seth Rogen, “Pam and Tommy”

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy