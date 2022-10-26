Check out the trailer for George Lopez’ new comedy series

George Lopez is back on TV.

The beloved comedian stars in “Lopez vs Lopez,” a new sitcom that stars him and his daughter, Mayan Lopez. While the series is fiction, it’s based on their relationship, which was estranged for years.

Per NBC, “Lopez Vs Lopez” is “a working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection, and all the pain and joy in between.“

The trailer was recently released and it features a cast made up of “Orange is the New Black’s” Selenis Leyva, Matt Shively, and Brice Gonzalez. The official description reads: “George Lopez is back in primetime, and this time he’s bringing his real-life daughter, Mayan. This hilarious and heartwarming comedy tells the story of a working-class, old-school Latino father who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time. It’s old vs. new, father vs. daughter, Lopez vs. Lopez.”

The trailer starts off with a TikTok parody, with the clip reading out loud some of the dynamics between the two, like the fact that George was never around and the two didn’t speak for years.

In an interview with Parade, George provided some background on the series and his relationship with his daughter. “This show wasn’t created by me, it was created by Debby Wolfe from seeing Mayan’s TikToks about our strained relationship. Based on our awkwardness, also on my divorce, Mayan and I didn’t speak for…it might be three years,” he said.

“Lopez vs Lopez” premieres this November 4th.