George Lopez will bring humor to kids’ books! The actor and comedian secured a four-book deal with Viking Children’s Books for Chupacarter. The “fantastical middle-grade books” series will be the perfect mix of humor, “Latinx mythology,” and childhood memories.

Lopez is working alongside co-author Ryan Calejo and Latinx illustrator Santy Gutiérrez. “With this series, I want to empower children to think, ‘I might feel down, but no way am I gonna stay down!‘” Lopez said in a statement.

©GettyImages GALLERY



George Lopez will release a series of kids’ books combining humor, ‘Latinx mythology,’ and childhood memories

“I believe it is vital for our underrepresented and underserved youths to hear that it doesn’t matter where you come from or how those around you see you. It only matters how you see yourself.” More details regarding the books are yet to be revealed.

I couldn't be more excited to announce my new and upcoming children's book series, "Chupacarter" pic.twitter.com/BB3V8geUg9 — George Lopez (@georgelopez) March 17, 2022

Fans are looking forward to the series of books, and adviced him on future topics. “What a great idea for Hispanic children,” a follower tweeted. “Next up, a new take [on] La Llorona!”