Tom Brady teams up with Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, and more legendary actresses for new project

Tom Brady is already working on his first project post-retirement.

After announcing his retirement from the NFL just a few weeks ago, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is set to produce and act in a road trip movie titled 80 for Brady.

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, the project “tells of four best friends and New England Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their quarterback hero, Tom Brady, play and the chaos that ensues as they navigate the wilds of the biggest sporting event in the country.”

To make matters all the more exciting, four best friends in 80 for Brady will be played by legendary actresses Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Sally Field, also starring Brady himself.

“Let me just say, first of all, that I’ve never in my life thought of myself and the word legend in the same breath,” Moreno said to Town & Country for their March cover story. “I guess I am one.”

While the aforementioned actresses are in their 70s, 80s, and 90s, they are all staying booked and busy. Tomlin and Fonda are in production for Moving On, a story about two friends who reconnect at a funeral and decide to seek revenge on a widower. Field is set to appear in HBO’s Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty as Jessie Buss. Moreno is working on an upcoming film titled The Prank, where she plays a high school science teacher.

Tom Brady will produce this project through his production company, 199 Productions, along with Donna Gigliotti and Endeavor Content. Production on 80 for Brady is due to begin this spring.