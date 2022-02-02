Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos rock ‘Brady’ hoodies to congratulate Tom Brady on his retirement

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos took to social media to congratulate Tom Brady on his retirement while wearing “Brady” hoodies. The lovebirds honored the former New England Patriots quarterback and wished him well in his future endeavors.

“Congrats @tombrady, we will be cheering for you just as hard in your next chapters!” the couple wrote on Instagram with smiley faces.

Tom Brady and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos met during the 2018 Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Gala when the party hostess Tricia Barnstable-Brown introduced both. The pair clicked immediately and began a friendship.

Tricia’s son Chris Barnstable-Brown revealed to People that Bezos was attending his first-ever Kentucky Derby, and he has a great personality. “He could not have been a nicer guy,” Chris said. “My mom took Tom Brady by the hand to meet Jeff Bezos,” he continues; they were “laughing together” and even “gave each other a bro hug at the end.”

©GettyImages



Jeff Bezos and Patricia “Tricia” Barnstable Brown attends the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala on May 03, 2019 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL after playing 20 seasons for the New England Patriots and two for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The seven-time Super Bowl champion shared the news in a lengthy statement on his Instagram.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” the 44-year old wrote.