Tom Brady says Gisele Bundchen ‘deserves what she needs’ from him as a husband while discussing retirement

Tom Brady’s life has revolved around football for the last six months and, the athlete is ready to decompress. However, football fans are demanding answers to his possible retirement. The Buccaneers player is currently noncommitted to return in 2022 but, the 44-year-old has said in the past, he wanted to play until he was 45. As noted by DailyMail, he has one year and $25.4 million remaining on his contract, but it seems like Brady is thinking about what is best for his most important team- his wife Gisele Bundchen, and their children.

The Bucs were eliminated from the playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. But the loss has nothing to say about Brady’s physical abilities as he led the NFL in completions, touchdown passes, and passing yards. On Monday’s episode of Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray, he discussed his looming decision to retire, “It‘s not always what I want,” Brady said. “It’s what we want as a family.”

There is no arguing that football is dangerous and can cause chronic traumatic encephalopathy, (CTE). Bundchen has expressed concerns for her husband‘s safety and has wanted him to retire for years. “She deserves what she needs from me as a husband and, my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad,’ Brady said. “My wife is my biggest supporter,” the father of 3 added, “It pains her to see me get hit out there.“

Tom Brady remains non-committal to playing beyond this season and although he could decide to play again, it is currently not given, sources tell @JeffDarlington and me.https://t.co/DrL8758io5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2022

He also brought up Bundchen’s personal goals that she has had to put aside as she held down the house. “I think my wife has, you know, held down the house for a long time now, and I think there are things that she wants to accomplish. You know, she hasn’t worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida,” the 44-year-old shared.

The couple shares children Ben, 12, Vivian, 9, and Jack, 14, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan. He admitted the topic of retirement is an issue. “But that’s an issue, and it’s a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying, ‘Hey, it’s time to retire.’ And I think there’s, you know, we’re coming to the end here too, so I don’t want to miss any of the kids’ stuff,” Brady told his co-hosts.

Brady said he still gets excitement from the competition but will “know” when it‘s time to say goodbye. “I’ll know when I know. It’s a day after the season,” he said adding “I think now it‘s just some time to spend some time with my family and spend some time with my kids.”