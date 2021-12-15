Gisele Bündchen shares Tom Brady’s hilarious reaction when he found out she wanted a home birth

Tom Brady has nothing but special memories from Gisele Bündchen’s home births, but he wasn’t convinced at first. The model was a part of the ESPN+ Man in the Arena: Tom Brady series, and she revealed that Brady told her “absolutely not” when she initially said she wanted to deliver their first child Benjamin at home. After she explained that it’s her body, her choice, the football star asked, “Who has a kid at home in 2000?’” “I do,” the 41-year-old said.

©GettyImages



Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’, and Benjamim

There are many reasons why women choose to give birth at home instead of the hospital, and the first time mom knew it was what she wanted, regardless of Brady’s opinion. “It was a home birth, and it was funny because he didn‘t want me to have a home birth,” she explained. “He was like, ‘Absolutely not,’ and I was like, ‘Excuse me, you don’t get to choose that, it‘s my body.’”

Over the 20th century, home birth declined rapidly with the advent of modern medicine, but women were giving birth in their homes or caves since humans existed. And in the end, Brady called the experience “precious.” “Me being there with G at his birth in our home, it lives in my mind. I think we brought this boy into the world in the most precious way,” he said in the clip.

Bündchen gave birth to both of her children via at home water birth and she explained in her book, “My Path to a Meaningful Life” that she has been wary of hospitals because her twin sister, Pati, developed double pneumonia when they were 10. She even went against doctors advice giving birth to Benjamin at home, “The doctor told me that it was too dangerous for me to have a home birth,” she recalled. “He said that Benny was in an unusual position, my hips were too small, and the odds just weren’t in my favor.”

In another excerpt, Bündchen admitted to finding the first game she ever attended in 2007 “the most boring thing” she has ever seen in her life. I thought it was the most boring thing I‘ve ever seen in my life,“ Gisele said. “I was like, ‘What are they doing? Why do they stop all the time? Where is the goal?’” The soccer fan asked herself.

The model didn’t know how she was going to play it off but faked how impressed she was, “In the end, I was like, ‘God I don’t know what to tell this guy. He‘s gonna ask me, ‘How was the game?’ I was like, ‘Oh, it was great!’ I didn’t understand anything,” Bündchen said.

14 years later the 41 year old is his biggest fan and the happy couple shares three children Vivian, Benjamin, and are coparents to 13-year-old John Edward (Jack) from his relationship with Bridget Moynahan.