Gisele rescues a turtle and calls out her followers to ‘protect all animals’

Gisele Bündchen is one of the most vocal supporters of the environment and protecting animals and wildlife. On Saturday, she shared an Instagram reel of herself rescuing a turtle from a net.

According to Gisele, she found the struggling turtle while on a run with her dog Onyx. “Early this morning I was walking on the beach and Onyx started barking at a pile of ocean trash that had washed during high tide,” she wrote on her post. Gisele explained that while she freed the turtle, it was still exhausted and unable to make her way back to the water. “I didn’t think twice, I just picked her up and carry her to the water. (amazing how adrenaline can make you stronger!) I felt relieved and so happy to see her swim away freely, grateful that I was there and able to help,” she said.

While Gisele’s turtle was able to return to the ocean, this isn’t the case for many animals, something that Gisele wanted her followers to be aware of. “But there are so many other animals that unfortunately end up dying on nets like this. Today I was reminded that we must become more aware of our ways as a species and help protect all animals, it‘s our choice,” she wrote.