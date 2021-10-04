Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s kids support their dad as he beats the Patriots

No matter what team he’s on, Gisele Bündchen and her kids will always be rooting for their favorite player: Tom Brady.

On Sunday, October 3, right before the quarterback’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on his old team, the New England Patriots, his wife posted a photo to Instagram of herself and the couple’s children--Benjamin, 11, and Vivian, 8--as they cheered on the baller.

“We are ready! Let’s go Bucs!! Let’s go papai!!!” the model wrote in the caption of her post. She went on to translate the message into her native Portuguese, as well.

In the picture, Gisele had a big smile on her face, wearing Tom’s Bucs jersey and matching her son. Benjamin appeared to be shouting with his eyes closed and his fist clenched, while Vivian sported a big, open-mouth smile. Brady also shares another son, 14-year-old Jack, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

As fans of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers already know, Tom’s family cheering him on certainly went a long way. Not only did the 44-year-old beat the Patriots and his former coach, Bill Belichick, by a score of 19 to 17, but he broke Drew Brees’ record for the most career passing yards in NFL history. It’s safe to say it was a pretty big night for Brady.

To make matters that much sweeter, after the game, the quarterback gave his family a shout-out during an on-field interview with NBC’s Michele Tafoya from Gillette Stadium.

“I want to say hi to my parents—they’re up there in the crowd somewhere,” he said. “My wife, my kids—it’s gonna be a late night for them. But just an amazing night for our family. Great to win against a really good football team.”

In the 2020 offseason, Tom Brady left New England after 20 seasons with the Patriots. Despite winning six Super Bowl titles together, there has been ongoing media and fan speculation that Tom and Belchick’s relationship became strained, making many pit them against one another following Brady’s departure.

On his first season with the new team, Brady won a title with Tampa Bay, and now, he beat his old team, too. What can’t he do?