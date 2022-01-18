Tom Brady had a special surprise for a young cancer survivor

While Tom Brady is still hoping to make his 11th Super Bowl appearance, he made sure that one fan will be at the big game next month. On Saturday, the NFL shared a video of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback surprising 10-year-old brain cancer survivor Noah Reeb with tickets to Super Bowl LVI.

.@TomBrady surprised 10-year-old brain cancer survivor Noah Reeb with Super Bowl tickets. This is what it’s all about ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Qo6QdjM1qI — NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2022

“Hey, Noah. What’s up, man? Happy New Year! I know it’s been a while. I hope you’ve been enjoying the season so far. We’re grinding, getting ready to start the playoffs. But earlier you held up that sign that I helped you beat brain cancer. Well, listen, your fight, you’ve inspired so many people, including myself but millions of others also,” Tom said.

“The NFL and the Bucs look forward to sending deserving fans to the Super Bowl each year and fans that have incredible stories like the one you’ve had. So as a thank you, I worked with both the Bucs and the NFL to get you and your family Super Bowl tickets this year in L.A.,” the football star continued. “We certainly hope to be there, but I know you’re going to be there. It’s going to be really cool for all of us. Glad to see you’re doing well. Take care, man. Enjoy the tickets! Let’s go.”

This isn’t the first time Tom has sent Noah a video. Last March, Noah’s mom Jacque Mabry Reeb posted a video that the Super Bowl champion had sent her son. “I just wanted to let you know that I’m thinking about you. I know you’re one of my biggest fans in Utah,” Tom said in his message. “I just want to let you know, I’m thinking about you. I’m with you. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family and hang tough. You’re gonna be great. I know it. And get well soon. Take care.”

Jacque thanked Tom for the video in her caption, adding that he “just relit a big fire of courage in this little boys cancer fight 💪🏽🤟🏽 He has always stood up for you, cried for you (when you’ve lost), played you on the recess field, watched your every arm, and loudly and wildly cheered you on. You are a dream in his eyes. A giant. A legend. It’s no surprise you have landed a spot in Noah’s superhero status for good.”

More than a game ♥️ pic.twitter.com/8sWRqneTzm — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 24, 2021

Months later in October, Noah attended his very first NFL game, holding up a sign that read: “Tom Brady Helped Me Beat Cancer.” The football fan also had the chance to shake hands with his hero, Tom.

“That was really sweet,” Tom said of the meeting in his postgame press conference. “Obviously a tough kid, man. It puts a lot into perspective of what we’re doing on the field. In the end, it doesn’t mean much, compared to what so many people go through. We all try to make a difference in different ways.”