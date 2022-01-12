Tom Brady launches his first-ever apparel brand

Tom Brady has a new venture off the football field. The seven-time Super Bowl champion launched his first-ever namesake apparel brand, BRADY, on Jan. 12.

“After years in the making, I’m excited to finally share BRADY with the world,” Tom said. “Working with a best-in-class team has helped me apply everything I’ve learned throughout my career to create a multi-functional brand that incorporates the best in tech, fabric and innovative design.”

BRADY, which the NFL star co-founded with Jens Grede and Dao-Yi Chow, is described as the “first technical apparel brand that applies two decades of pro sports level innovation and engineering to create a system of clothing that performs across every activity.”

In an interview with Good Morning America, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 44, revealed that he was “very involved” in the design process. “I’ve always kind of loved fashion and apparel, and I wanted to be as hands-on as possible,” he shared.

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen has previously said that her husband “loves clothes way more than I do.” She told WSJ. Magazine in 2021 (via Us Weekly), “He has great taste and understands and really cares about what people want, what can help them feel good. That’s what fashion is about.”

The first BRADY drop includes outerwear, tee shirts, tank tops, pants, shorts, utility jackets, regenerate ponte hoodies and sweatshirts, with prices ranging from $20 to $495. Shop BRADY on bradybrand.com starting Jan. 12. Come Jan. 19, the fashon line will also be available in select Nordstrom stores as well as on Nordstrom.com and Fanatics.com.