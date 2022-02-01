Bridget Moynahan reacts to ex Tom Brady’s retirement news

Bridget Moynahan showed her support for her ex Tom Brady on Tuesday following the Super Bowl champion’s decision to retire from the NFL. Sharing a photo of the former quarterback on her Instagram, the Blue Bloods star wrote, “So proud of @tombrady. Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow. Looking forward to the next steps.”
Bridget shares 14-year-old son John “Jack” Edward Thomas with the retired football player. “Thank you and Jack for the sacrifices we know you made to share him with the fans,” one social media commented on the actress’ post, while another added, “Your devotion to your son’s happiness and leading by example in always cheering on his dad are really beautiful [red heart and clapping hands emojis].”
Jack was born in 2007. Tom began dating his now-wife Gisele Bündchenshortly after he and Bridget split in 2006. The I, Robot actress, who married businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015, has spoken about co-parenting with her ex, telling PEOPLEin 2019, “Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own.” She added, “I don’t think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love.”
Tom, 44, officially announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1. “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” the BRADY co-founder said in a lengthy statement on Instagram. “I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.”
In his statement, the dad of three praised his wife Gisele, whom he shares 12-year-old son Benjamin and nine-year-old daughter Vivian with. Tom wrote, “And lastly to my wife, Gisele, and my children Jack, Benny and Vivi. You are my inspiration. Our family is my greatest achievement. I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career. Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family. Te amo amor da minha vida.”