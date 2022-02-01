Bridget Moynahan reacts to ex Tom Brady’s retirement news

Bridget Moynahan showed her support for her ex Tom Brady on Tuesday following the Super Bowl champion’s decision to retire from the NFL. Sharing a photo of the former quarterback on her Instagram, the Blue Bloods star wrote, “So proud of @tombrady. Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow. Looking forward to the next steps.”

Bridget shares 14-year-old son John “Jack” Edward Thomas with the retired football player. “Thank you and Jack for the sacrifices we know you made to share him with the fans,” one social media commented on the actress’ post, while another added, “Your devotion to your son’s happiness and leading by example in always cheering on his dad are really beautiful [red heart and clapping hands emojis].”

Jack was born in 2007. Tom began dating his now-wife Gisele Bündchenshortly after he and Bridget split in 2006. The I, Robot actress, who married businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015, has spoken about co-parenting with her ex, telling PEOPLEin 2019, “Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own.” She added, “I don’t think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love.”