Tom Brady officially announces retirement: Read his full statement

Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement from the NFL. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who played 20 seasons for the New England Patriots and two for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, announced the news in a lengthy statement shared on his Instagram Tuesday.

In his statement, the five-time Super Bowl MVP praised his wife Gisele Bündchen for her support. “I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career,” Tom gushed. “Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family.”

The dad of three, who shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with Gisele and son Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan, called his family his “greatest achievement.”

Alex Rodriguez, Shaquille O’Neal, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Michael Phelps were among the numerous athletes and stars who reacted to Tom’s post.

“GOAT [heart and fire emojis],” A-Rod commented, while The Rock wrote, “Congratulations, my brother. What a historic career. Now go enjoy that next chapter w/ that same passion, zest & mana. [goat emoji].”

Shaq jokingly commented, “No man get your butt up and do one more year.” Though he also added, “Love u bro absolute joy to watch.”

Former Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps congratulated Tom writing, “Congrats bro! Enjoy the next chapter [double hearts and double goat emojis].”

Read Tom Brady’s full statement:

I have always believed the sport of football is an “all-in”proposition - if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game. There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.

I’ve done a lot of reflecting the past week and have asked myself difficult questions. And I am so proud of what we have achieved. My teammates, coaches, fellow competitors, and fans deserve 100% of me, but right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes.

To my Bucs teammates the past two years, I love you guys,and I have loved going to battle with you. You have dug so deep to challenge yourself, and it inspired me to wake up everyday and give you my best. I am always here for you guys and want to see you continue to push yourselves to be your best. I couldn’t be happier with what we accomplished together.

To all the Bucs fans, thank you. I didn’t know what to expect when I arrived here, but your support and embrace have enriched my life and that of my family. I have been honored to play for such a passionate and fun fan base. What a Krewe!!!

To the city of Tampa and the entire Tampa-St. Petersburg region, thank you. It has been wonderful to be a resident ofsuch a fun place to live. I want to be invited to our next boat parade!