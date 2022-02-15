Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady gave each other the sweetest, sustainable Valentine’s Day gifts

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady celebrated Valentine’s Day by gifting each other the sweetest sustainable presents- trees. The couple shared adorable selfies on Instagram along with the gift of tree planting by The Nature Conservancy’s campaign to plant a billion trees across the planet. “Happy Valentine’s day hubby! Hope you like your gift. Let’s grow some love and make the world greener! Te amo” the model wrote in the caption.
The former NFL player shared a picture kissing Bündchen on the cheek with the same gift. The screenshot explained, “This lasting gift of tree plating will not only put trees in the ground; it will help create healthy forests that filter clean air, provide fresh drinking water, help curb climate change, and prove forms for thousands of species of plants and animals.”
Bündchen and Brady are one of the cutest celebrity couples and the parents of Vivian Lake and Benjamin. Brady also shares his eldest son Jack with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. Brady announced his decision to retire from football on February 1st. “This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” the 44-year-old wrote. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”
Before his announcement, Brady opened up about how retirement was an issue for him and Bündchen. “But that’s an issue, and it’s a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying, ‘Hey, it’s time to retire.’ And I think there’s, you know, we’re coming to the end here too, so I don’t want to miss any of the kids’ stuff,” Brady told his co-hosts of Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray.
There is no arguing that football is dangerous and can cause chronic traumatic encephalopathy, (CTE). Bundchen has expressed concerns for her husband‘s safety and has wanted him to retire for years. “She deserves what she needs from me as a husband and, my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad,’ Brady said. “My wife is my biggest supporter,” the father of 3 added, “It pains her to see me get hit out there.”
On Saturday before the Super Bowl, the model shared a selfie with the question, “Who is working this weekend?” Brady responded in the comments, “I wish I was.”