Halle Berry celebrates Valentine day and shares behind the scenes from her Super Bowl commercial

Halle Berry was one of the many celebrities that starred in a Super Bowl commercial this year. The actress played Cleopatra in the campaign for Caesers Sportsbook and on Sunday she shared some behind-the-scenes photos with JB Smoove who, also starred in one of the ads.
Halle Berry explains why her wedding prank went wrong: ‘This was not supposed to happen’
Super Bowl: Take a look at Taylor Rapp’s marriage proposal after winning with the Rams
Eiza González celebrates Rams’ Super Bowl victory holding the Lombardi trophy
The Sportsbook commercial wasn’t the only screen time Berry had during the Super Bowl. She opened up the game with a nostalgic clip featuring scenes from some of the most famous football movies. “Welcome to the land of stories,” Berry said. The Moonfall actress shared a short clip from the 6-minute video on Twitter which, quickly went viral.
Welcome to the #SuperBowl 😉 pic.twitter.com/Z2ap6o1yhw— Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 13, 2022
Opening up the Super Bowl is huge and the “Catwoman” star kept the celebration going Monday on Valentine’s day with her boyfriend Van Hunt. The 55-year-old shared three photos on the beach frolicking in the sand. Berry was all smiles but, Hunt had his back turned to the camera in all the photos. “Because I always have a choice, I choose LOVE! I love you, Van! Happy Valentine’s Day y’all,” she wrote in the caption.
Because I always have a choice, I choose LOVE! I love you, Van! @vanhunt— Halle Berry (@halleberry) February 14, 2022
Happy Valentine’s Day y’all ❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/OYUPbJBm0h