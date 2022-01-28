Halle Berry explains why her wedding prank went wrong: ‘This was not supposed to happen’

Halle Berry is explaining how her wedding photo prank got out of hand, revealing no one realized it was a joke, after she posted a photo with her boyfriend Van Hunt making it look like they just got maried.

The 55-year-old Hollywood star detailed what happened during her latest interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, when the couple encountered a little chapel after having a few drinks.

“We had copious amounts of drinks at the bar. We were trying to make it back to our room when we passed this little chapel,” she continued, “after we saw how good the photo came out we said, ‘Let’s play this joke on everybody, on our friends on Instagram.’”

The actress posted an adorable photo with Van Hunt captioned “Well… IT’S OFFICIAL!” writing “It’s 2022!” when fans swiped to the next photo, and while the second photo explained the joke, she said “nobody got it” and the couple started receiving several messages from family and friends, congratulating them for their supposed marriage.

“Within five minutes, we got all of these congratulations from like Ava DuVernay and The Rock,” Halle shared.

“Nobody got it. After 20 minutes went by we were like ‘we are such a–holes.’ Everybody believes it,” she added, “so many people don’t swipe. I didn’t know people don’t swipe. Now, I’m never doing swipes again because I know no one looks at the s—t.”