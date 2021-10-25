Fitness: Halle Berry unveils second stylish activewear line

It’s no secret that Halle Berry is an incredible fitness inspiration, and now you can be one step closer to achieving your goals with her new boxing-inspired athleisure collection, in collaboration with Sweaty Betty.

The Hollywood star is known for keeping an active lifestyle, as this is her second collection, following the success of her first launch in May, with the help of her wellness brand ‘Re-spin.’

The limited edition line is inspired by boxing and jiu-jitsu, and the brand has created a series of pieces that mix fitness and fashion, ready to wear from the gym to the streets, ranging from $14 to $348.

With 24 pieces to choose from, the collection includes jumpsuits, cropped hoodies, workout bras, coats, quilted ponchos and leggings, all inspired by nature in shades of green, cream and black.

The actress shared her excitement after teaming up with Sweaty Betty, describing it as “the first brand that came to mind,” because they know “how to make technical activewear that not only looks great, but also truly performs.”

“I love their mission to inspire and empower women to live an active life, as well as the value they place in community,” she stated.

Halle also talked about her creative process, adding, “I’ve worn the Power Legging for years, so it was an amazing experience to design my own version, named after one of my most iconic roles: Storm.”