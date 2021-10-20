Halle Berry gushes over boyfriend Van Hunt at the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards

Halle Berry just can’t stop gushing over her boyfriend.

The actress attended the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards on Tuesday, October 19, where she was accompanied by Van Hunt, who she has been dating since last fall.

During their time on the red carpet, the 55-year-old actress spilled about her relationship with Hunt, saying, “My love, love, love — my sweetheart. I’ve never had a man that has lifted me up and let me be all that I am.”

While speaking to PEOPLE ahead of the awards, the Bruised actress said her boyfriend was right by her side while making the film, which is about a retired MMA fighter who is pushed to get back in the ring when her young son re-enters her life.

“I had a lot of support … [Van] was a big part of that,” Berry explained to the outlet. “He did some music for the movie. He actually wrote the title song.”

When asked by Extra if she and her partner are “madly in love,” Berry replied, “We are,” before adding, “Sometimes you have to wait for things in life. I waited patiently — well, maybe not patiently, but I waited.”

Halle Berry and Van Hunt made their relationship official in September 2020. At the time, a source told PEOPLE they had already been seeing each other for “several months.” Plus, Hunt had already met Berry‘s two children, Nahla, 13, and son Maceo, 7.

“Van has met her kids, so it seems pretty serious,” the source said at the time.

A second source told the outlet that the actress and the musician are a great fit because they “respect each other and have a great deal in common.”

“Both are very successful and smart, and they seem to be in a mature relationship,” the source said. “It seems like a really good match.”

Halle was previously married to Olivier Martinez before the two broke up in 2015. Prior to her relationship with Martinez, she was married to former MLB player David Justice and singer and actor Eric Benét.

Van has also expressed his love for his girlfriend in the past, talking about how much Berry has changed him.

“The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting,” Hunt said in an interview earlier this year. “I’m a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it’s improved every aspect of my life.”