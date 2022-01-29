Halle Berry’s son led a commitment ceremony for her and Van Hunt

Van Hunt has one of the most important people‘s approval when it comes to his relationship with Halle Berry- her son Maceo. The actress opened up to AARP where she gushed about her relationship with the singer. “I really believe I’ve found my person,” she said. And it’s not just Berry who thinks this is the real thing, her 8-year-old son led a “commitment ceremony” for them in the backseat of a car.

Berry and Hunt confirmed their relationship in September 2020 and, she has been more than happy to talk about the love they have for each other. The couple started to get to know each other in the beginning stages of COVID which she said forced them “to only let our brains connect and discover if we had a connection before our bodies decided to get involved.” “I’ve never done it this way,” she explained adding, that they talked for hours and hours and never got tired. “I fell in love with his mind, his conversation. I realized: I really like him. I really liked who he was, and I can’t say I felt that way before. I really believe I’ve found my person. I fell in love with him before I even met him,” she gushed.

When people are happy in a relationship, it shows. Berry shares Nahla Ariela Aubry,14, with her ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry and Maceo from her previous marriage to Olivier Martinez. The 8-year-old is apparently in touch with his spiritual side because she explained, “My son, Maceo, of his own volition, did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car.” “I think he finally sees me happy, and it’s infectious. It was his way of saying, ‘this is good. I like this. This makes me happy,’” she added.

The special ceremony had the couple fighting back tears. “It was a very real moment for all of us. I teared up, Van was fighting back tears. Even Maceo knew he’d said something poignant. It meant a lot to us,” she said. Hunt also has a son of his own and Berry called them a “modern family.” “I have two children with two different fathers. Van has a son. As a mom living this modern, blended family, all I care about is that my kids are OK with the decisions I’m making,” she told the outlet.