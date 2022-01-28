Are Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner becoming best friends? Stars might be getting closer for the sake of their kids

Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner are getting along and have “become close,” according to a source. An insider told HollywoodLife that Lopez and Garner’s relationship is “better” than ever.

“[Garner] and [Lopez] have gotten to know each other better, and they actually have become close,” the person said. “They’ve come to an understanding that all that matters at this point is what’s best for the kids. As mothers, this is important to J.Lo that Jen is on board. Jen’s kids really have taken to Ben and his children, which is super important to Jen, too,” the source added, referring to Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, Samuel, and twins Max and Emme, 13.

©GrosbyGroup



Ben Affleck takes his and Jennifer Lopez’s kids shopping

“Jen and Ben have discussed marriage since the very early stages of dating again because that is where they left off,” the person continued. “They are both absolutely certain that they are meant to be together, and they truly believe that they are soulmates.”

“Jen does not want to be the one to ask Ben, but she has been hinting at the idea of getting married a lot more as time goes on.”

“Ben knows that she would love to be his wife, and he is waiting for the perfect moment. He really wanted the approval of his entire family, which he has now,” the insider said.

According to the publication, another source close to the couple said, “If and when Ben and [Lopez] get engaged again, whether it is soon or whether it is later, they will have the blessing and excitement from Jen. There is zero drama that Jen has for Ben’s relationship. She is happy for them and would be very happy if they get engaged.”

Adding. “It might seem cliché, but it is all about the kids. Ben isn’t going to do something that will make that uneasy, and the kids are on board, so Jen is completely on board. No issues whatsoever.”