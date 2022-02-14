Eiza González celebrates Rams’ Super Bowl victory holding the Lombardi trophy

Eiza González was also among the celebrities having a blast during the 2022 Super Bowl in which the Los Angeles’ Rams won over the Cincinnati Bengals.

While at the Super Bowl LVI, González, who was born and raised in Mexico and calls LA her second home, rocked a but varsity jacket with Rams written across her bag. The proud football fanatic also wore a blue hat with the winning team’s name.

Once the match was over, Eiza continued the party and shared a picture holding the coveted Lombardi trophy.

Eiza Gonzalez holding the coveted Lombardi trophy

The actress’ social media post comes after on Thursday, February 10, she took to Instagram to commemorate the loss of her father. The star reposted a lengthy tribute from her mother, Glenda Reyna, adding a little sentiment of her own about the difficulty of dealing with loss.

“Today is always hard. We miss you so very much,” Eiza wrote above her mother’s post. “Hold onto your loved ones tight while you’re blessed to have them.”

González is currently living in London while filming her upcoming movie. During an interview for Vogue Mexico, the star opened up her handbag to show all the great stuff she carries. Eiza also suggested Gloria Trevi to do the same.

After taking everything out of her purse —including a black sock — the actress revealed that she would like to know what was inside Trevi’s bag. “You know who I would love to know what she has in her bag, Gloria Trevi? I feel like she must have a thousand strange things, things for her voice,” González said.