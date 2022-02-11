Eiza González posts heartfelt message about how much she misses her dad

Eiza González is opening up about how much she misses her father.

On Thursday, February 10, the actress took to Instagram to commemorate the loss of her father 20 years ago. She reposted a lengthy tribute from her mother, Glenda Reyna, onto her IG Stories, adding a little sentiment of her own about the difficulty of dealing with loss.

“Today is always hard. We miss you so very much,” Eiza wrote above her mother’s post. “Hold onto your loved ones tight while you’re blessed to have them.”

©Eiza Gonzalez





Back in February 2020, the Mexican actress revealed she used to be a compulsive eater as a child, which was triggered following the loss of her father in a tragic accident when she was just 12 years old. She told Nexos Magazine that she fell into a deep depression and began relying on food to get her through the day.

“Between the ages of 15 and 20 was very hard for me because I used to eat compulsively,” she explained on Instagram years ago. “It took me a long time to decipher that it was all happening because I was depressed after my dad died.”

Luckily, González’s passion for acting ended up turning her whole life around, saying her “life changed overnight” when she enrolled in drama school.

“It changed completely. When you’re at the bottom you should always look on the positive side of things,” she continued. “That’s the way out to survival in this life.”