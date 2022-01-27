Eiza González gives a sneak peek of how she’s channeling María Felix’s style

Eiza González is getting into character. The Mexican actress is starring and producing in a biopic about the life of María Felix and, although the actress prefers not to talk much about her preparation, she gave a sneak peek of how she is channeling La Doña through her fashion and style. On Wednesday González shared a photo from her shoot with Vogue Mexico where she is wearing an amazing leopard jumpsuit with wide legs, a synched belt, stylish hat, and accessories. “Maria bonita always being an inspiration,” she captioned the pic in Spanish.

Felix lived to be 88 years old and is the most famous Mexican actress of the 1940s and 1950s in Latin Cinema. She was considered to have “the most beautiful face in the history of Mexican Cinema” and was incredibly talented. “The tenacity of María and her fierce way of living some of the most difficult adversities that I have witnessed have already inspired many more,” González said in a statement last year. “I’m incredibly honored to be playing her and to be bringing her voice and story to the world.”

However, now that she’s preparing, the actress prefers not to talk much about it. She told Vogue Mexico she hopes that ‘the project will speak for itself when it is ready.” The 31-year-old was born in Mexico City and she went on to say she intends to shoot the film in Mexico to ‘bring more opportunities to her set, more jobs.’

People were excited to hear about the biopic last August. Deadline reported at the time González, Oscar-nominated/Emmy-winning director Matthew Heineman and Linden Entertainment partnered with Felix’s estate to bring her story to life. “Maria constantly pushed boundaries and lived by her own rules, while the world tried to tear her down,”’ González said at the time. “I’ve always believed her life needs to be seen around the world, for people to learn more about how society depicts successful and driven women,” she added.