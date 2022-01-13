Eiza González gets a portrait of ‘lovers’ kissing tattooed

Eiza González has added another tattoo to her collection. On Monday, the Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Daniel Winter, who goes by winterstone shared a beautiful abstract portrait the actress added to what looks like her inner bicep. The ink shows Winter’s talented linework of two “lovers” sharing a passionate kiss. “LOVERS,” they captioned the pic tagging the 31-year-old.

The kissing portrait is the 9th visible tattoo for the Mexican actress and singer. She has a cherry blossom, flower, initial on her ankle, a star on her neck, cross on her wrist, heart on her wrist and a heart on her finger, a tribal-like tree design on her foot, and stars are on her bikini line. Gonzales explained on Twitter that she got them when she was 14. “I see you’re very surprised with my tattoos. I had them done when I was 14. They’re not new and they’re there because I secretly got them at the time” she explained.

It seems to be tattoo season for celebrities because Gonzales is part of a growing list of celebs getting inked. As noted by Popsugar,Demi Lovato shared a photo of a large spider she got tattooed on her head, and Selena Gomez and Cara Delevigne got matching rose tattoos.