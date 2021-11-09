Eiza González mourns the death of Octavio Ocaña and reflects on their time filming ‘Lola, érase una vez’

Last week on October 30th it was revealed that 22-year-old Mexican actor Octavio Ocaña died of a gunshot wound to the head on October 29th. While the details of his death are tragic and confusing, his fans, family, and co-stars are grieving and honoring his life. Over the weekend Eiza González dedicated messages to Ocaña, whom she worked with on the telenovela ‘Lola, érase una vez’ in 2007.

©Eiza Gonzales





González took some time to reflect on the terrible news before releasing her heartfelt statement. On Saturday, November 6th the actress took to Twitter and wrote, “I have been trying to digest the terrible news about Octavio for several days. I want to share that my time with him on Lola was incredibly special as he and I spent quite a bit of time together. Including his family. I am filled with sadness about what happened and I still can‘t come to terms with it.”

Llevo varios días tratando de digerir la terrible noticia sobre Octavio. Quiero compartir que mi tiempo con el en Lola fue increíblemente especial ya que el y yo pasábamos bastante tiempo juntos. Incluyendo su familia. Me llena de tristeza lo sucedido y aún no logro asimilarlo — Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica) November 7, 2021

In a separate tweet, the singer shared a screenshot from one of the episodes where she is laughing with Ocaña who was then just a little boy. “I hope God rest his soul and my heart goes out to his beautiful family. I am so sorry for this loss and you are in my thoughts and heart. Red heart Q.E.P.D. My dearest louse Two hearts,” she wrote.

Espero que Dios lo tenga en su gloria y mi corazón esta con su hermosa familia. Lamento tanto esta pérdida y están en mis pensamientos y corazón. ❤️ Q.E.P.D. Mi querido piojo 💕 pic.twitter.com/2OJLe7r5A7 — Eiza Gonzalez Reyna (@eizamusica) November 7, 2021

Ocaña is known best for playing the well-known character of “Benito Rivers” in the Televisa series “Vecinos” launched in 2005. It ran for three seasons from 2005 to 2008 and returned to the screens in 2017, with Benito now 18-years-old.