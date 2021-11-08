Kylie Jenner reacts to deadly Travis Scott concert: ‘We are broken and devastated’

Kylie Jenner breaks her silence following the tragic incident at Travis Scott’s concert that left at least eight people dead and many others injured, after a crowd surge during the opening night of the festival.

The 24-year-old reality star was present at the event with her sister Kendall Jenner and her 3-year-old daughter Stormi, watching the performance from the VIP section, as it can be seen in footage from the event.

Loading the player...

The family was later escorted out after security were called on site, and Kylie is now opening up about the deadly night at Astroworld Festival, defending her boyfriend Travis Scott after he was accused of continuing the performance when the dangerous situation started.

“I want to make it clear we weren‘t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing,” she shared, adding that her “thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events.”

It was reported that “an estimated crowd of 50,000 rushed the stage,” with eleven people suffering cardiac arrest and 300 people treated for injuries. The victims from the concert ranged in age from 14 to 27.

Kylie also said she sends her “deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”

The singer revealed he will provide full refunds for all attendees, and canceled his next concert in Las Vegas, sharing a note on social media declaring he is “committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need.”