Bad Bunny announced as a headliner for Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival

As fans eargerly wait for Bad Bunny to embark on his highly-anticipated El Último Tour Del Mundo, it’s been announced that the superstar will take the stage much sooner than we all thought.

After announcing a 2022 tour, the reggaetonero suprised fans in his native Puerto Rico by announcing two dates at the iconic Hiram Bithorn Stadium in December. Those tickets sold out instantly, just like those for El Último Tour Del Mundo, but now, fans have another chance to see Benito--and it’s next weekend.

On Tuesday, October 26, Travis Scott finally unveiled the lineup for his Astroworld 2021 festival in his hometown of Houston, Texas. This comes months after tickets to the rapper’s festival sold out upon beiing announced, regardless of fans not knowing who would be performing.

He took to social media to announce who will be performing at his annual festival, which is going down on November 5 and 6.

In addition to Bad Bunny, the Astroworld 2021 lineup includes big names like 21 Savage, Lil Baby, SZA, Chief Keef, Young Thug, Baby Keem, Tame Impala, Earth, Wind & Fire, Don Toliver, and more.

In his caption, Travis expressed just how excited he is to kick off the third year of “Utopia.”

“NOVEMBER COME WONT YOU POP OUT AT THE FEST. 3RD ANNUAL ASTROWORLD FEST LINE IS NOW HERE,” Scott wrote in his caption. “WELCOME TO UTOPIA WE MORPHED THE GROUNDS INTO A NEW UNIVERSE THIS YEAR CANT WAIT FOR YALLL TO SEEEE IT. AND IM BRINGING SOME AVENGERS WIT ME.”