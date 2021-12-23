Eiza González goes swimming with pigs in a sizzling bikini

Eiza González is living everyone‘s dreams swimming with pigs in crystal clear turquoise waters. On Tuesday the model shared some photos and videos on her trip to what looks like the Bahamas. Gonzales looked toned and fit in a sizzling 2 piece bikini as she rode a small boat to her destination and sipping on a mimosa.

Based on the water and the swimming pigs, Gonzales likely visited the celebrity hot spot, Big Major Cay, also known as Pig Beach. Once she got to the island she got right in the water and started swimming with a pig. The Mexican actress shared a video from her experience, and she was all smiles as she swam as close to the pig as possible. The pig seemed to want to swim in the opposite direction, but they probably just don’t know how famous she is.

Gonzalez is a known animal lover and she worked with a lot of snakes while she starred in From Dusk Til Dawn. In 2018 she collaborated with Global Wildlife and made a case for the importance of keeping the Pueblan Milk Snake around. The fearless animal activist wore a live snake around her neck and gently held it with a smile on her face and even let it kiss her nose as she explained its history. “Just because they look scary doesn’t mean necessarily they want to hurt us.” The Pueblan milk snake is so important she explained, because they eat other venomous snakes, and mice.