Eiza González looks naturally stunning while on a walk in New York

The actress was photographed as she was leaving a building in the city.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Eiza González was caught on a walk in New York. She looked stunning, with little make-up on and an awesome long coat.

Eiza looked naturally gorgeous as she was photographed leaving a building in New York.

Eiza was captured as she was leaving a building in New York. She was wearing a casual yet stylish outfit, made out of jeans, a beige sweater, and a long coat with black and brown patterns on it. Her shoes were pink and she paired them with pink socks. Eiza had a water bottle in her hands and a disposable face mask.

Eiza has been spending a lot of time in New York, spending time with her boyfriend Paul Rabil, and attending fashion shows and events.

A couple of days ago, the Mexican actress attended the British Fashion Council, in London, where she looked stunning in a Paco Rabanne ensemble made up of an eclectic matching top and skirt. She also wore a stunning diamond headpiece that made her look a bit like Cleopatra, which she shared with her followers over Instagram.

Eiza has a few projects under development now, priming her for a packed and exciting 2022. She’ll soon star in the film “Ambulance,” alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and has a couple of exciting TV shows in development, including the “The Three-Body Project,” developed by the showrunners of “Game of Thrones,” D.B. Weiss and David Benioff.

