Eiza González looks naturally stunning while on a walk in New York

Eiza González was caught on a walk in New York. She looked stunning, with little make-up on and an awesome long coat.
Eiza González becomes the first Latina to be a North American Ambassador for Bulgari
Eiza González and boyfriend Paul Rabil go on a chilly stroll through NYC
Eiza was captured as she was leaving a building in New York. She was wearing a casual yet stylish outfit, made out of jeans, a beige sweater, and a long coat with black and brown patterns on it. Her shoes were pink and she paired them with pink socks. Eiza had a water bottle in her hands and a disposable face mask.
Eiza has been spending a lot of time in New York, spending time with her boyfriend Paul Rabil, and attending fashion shows and events.
A couple of days ago, the Mexican actress attended the British Fashion Council, in London, where she looked stunning in a Paco Rabanne ensemble made up of an eclectic matching top and skirt. She also wore a stunning diamond headpiece that made her look a bit like Cleopatra, which she shared with her followers over Instagram.
Eiza has a few projects under development now, priming her for a packed and exciting 2022. She’ll soon star in the film “Ambulance,” alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and has a couple of exciting TV shows in development, including the “The Three-Body Project,” developed by the showrunners of “Game of Thrones,” D.B. Weiss and David Benioff.