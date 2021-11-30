See Eiza González dazzle like Cleopatra at The Fashion Awards 2021

Eiza González stunned everyone at The Fashion Awards 2021 with an extremely glamourous style. The Mexican actress wore a ﻿dazzling Paco Rabanne diamond headpiece with a colorful and elegant gown from his 2022 collection.

The event is one of the most important fashion shows of the year and was held at the Royal Albert Hall this past Monday (Nov. 29th) in London. The 31 year old actress, who this year became first Latina ambassador for Bulgari, also complimented her look with a stunning necklace from the brand and classic red lips.

©GettyImages



Eiza González looked like a true fashion queen on the red carpet of The Fashion Awards 2021

The outfit she wore by Paco Rabanne consisted of a top with an eclectic pattern with geometric designs and a matching sequiened skirt with silver sequins and fringes. She looked like a modern day cleopatra, or as she refered to herself on Instagram, “Warrior Princess.”

The Latina star posted several stories and posts on Instagram as she was geting ready for the event. In one post, you can see the diamond headpiece up close, as she gets her hair done.