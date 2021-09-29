Eiza González and Paul Rabil were seen sharing a kiss while on a dinner date

Eiza González and Paul Rabil have been going strong for some time now. The couple is often seen on outings going to clubs, bars, or dinners together. Earlier this week, the 31-year-old and the 35-year-old were photographed happily leaving a dinner date in West Hollywood, California.

On Tuesday, the actress and athlete were seen having a romantic dinner and packing on the PDA while inside. For the occasion, Gonzalez wore a light plaid shacket, a crop top underneath, and jeans.

She carried a tiny black purse in her hand. Rabil opted for an all-black outfit that consisted of a black t-shirt tucked into black trouser pants that was paired with white sneakers.