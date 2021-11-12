Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal: The singer reveals real reason for their breakup

Taylor Swift is looking back at her past romance with Jake Gyllenhaal, giving fans an extended version of ‘All Too Well’ from her album ‘Red (Taylor’s Version), hinting at the real reason for their breakup.

This is not the first time Taylor revisits a past love, as she did something similar with the re-release of ‘Mr. Perfectly Fine’ which hints at her controversial split from Joe Jonas, even getting a reaction from Sophie Turner.

Taylor and Jake dated in 2010 and were photographed multiple times, seeming to be very much in love, however this only lasted a few months.

Now the lyrics of the emotional track suggest that it was their nine-year age gap one of the main reasons for their breakup, with Taylor singing “You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / And that made me want to die.”

She also sings about it in the fourth verse, “And I was never good at telling jokes but the punch line goes / I‘ll get older but your lovers stay my age.”

The former couple split just before Taylor’s 21st birthday, dating from October to December, which she also mentions in ‘All Too Well.”

“You, who charmed my dad with self-effacing jokes / Sipping coffee like you were on a late-night show / But then he watched me watch the front door all night, willing you to come / And he said, ‘It’s supposed to be fun turning 21,‘” she sings.

Taylor previously talked about the emotional moment when she recorded the song, revealing she “was really upset, and sad, and everybody could tell,” so she started singing about “what I was feeling, and it went on, and the song kept building and building and building in intensity, and the song just went on for about, you know, 10 to 15 minutes.”