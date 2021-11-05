Taylor Swift to release short film starring ‘Stranger Things’ actress

Taylor Swift isn’t only dropping new music next week. The pop star is also set to release a short film, titled All Too Well, which she wrote and directed. The 31-year-old singer announced the project on Friday with a teaser showing a car driving down a scenic road surrounded by fall foliage. “November 12. Remember it.,” she simply captioned the clip.

The short film stars Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink and Teen Wolf alum Dylan O’Brien as well as Taylor herself. The forthcoming project is “the 10 minute-long version of her deep cut ‘All Too Well,’” according to Good Morning America.

The singer’s album Red (Taylor’s Version), being released the same day as the film (Nov. 12), features 30 songs including the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” and vault tracks with Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton, Mark Foster and Ed Sheeran.

©Getty Images/WireImage



The short film written and directed by Taylor Swift stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O‘Brien

Taylor revealed last year that she had recorded a lengthy version of “All Too Well” for her 2012 album Red. “It included the F-word and basically I remember my sound guy was like, ‘Hey, I burned a CD of that thing that you were doing in case you want it.’ And I was like, ‘Sure,’” she shared on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums podcast (via Billboard). “I ended up taking it home and listening to it. And I was like, ‘I actually really like this but it definitely is like 10 minutes long and I need to pare it down.’”

Thankfully, Swifties will finally be able to hear the long version on the Grammy winner’s upcoming album. In 2019, Taylor told GMA’s Robin Roberts that she planned on re-recording her old albums. “It’s something that I’m very excited about doing, because my contract says that starting November 2020. So, next year, I can record albums 1 through 5 all over again,” Taylor said. “I’m very excited about it,” adding, “I think that artists deserve to own their work. I just feel very passionately about that.”