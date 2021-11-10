Eiza González and boyfriend Paul Rabil go on a chilly stroll through NYC

Eiza González was spotted in Nnew York City on Monday, November 8 as she took a chilly autumn stroll with her boyfriend, Paul Rabil.

The cute couple walked hand-in-hand through the popular neighborhood of Soho looking happy as ever as the Mexican actress carried an iced coffee in her right hand.

For the occasion, the 31-year-old wore a black and yellow varsity jacket, while her beau kept up with the preppy aesthetic in a navy button-down sweater and an infinity scarf.

The Baby Driver actress also wore a white shirt under her buttoned jacket and sported a pair of loose-fitting light wash blue jeans.

To complete the look, she threw on a pair of black combat boots. She also carried a black Louis Vuitton handbag with the brand’s famous monogram logo in a multicolor pattern. González expertly balanced the handbag on her wrist as she held Rabil’s fingers with the same hand.

The lacrosse player’s thick beard definitely helped keep him warm in the chilly weather, connecting to his perfectly quaffed head of hair. With his sweater, Paul wore a pair of distressed dark jeans and some brown boots with reddish laces. He didn’t have any coffee, but carried a small shopping bag in his left hand.

González and Rabil have been dating for several months now. The pair has been linked since May, when they were seen at a party together.

Outside of her relationship with the sports star, the actress has been busy in her career, appearing in three films this year.