Eiza González and Paul Rabil have broken up after less than a year of dating

Eiza González and her lacrosse player boyfriend Paul Rabil have called it quits after less than a year of dating. From what sources are saying, the former love birds‘ busy schedule was to blame for the strain on their relationship. “The split happened a few weeks ago and it wasn’t ugly at all,” a source told Just Jared.

While some celebrity couples run to Instagram to unfollow each other, the cuties have kept it cordial and still follow each other. They’ve both even double-tapped each other‘s recent posts. “Their work schedules just weren’t aligning and it put a strain on their relationship. They’re going to remain friends though!” The source said.

©Eiza Gonzalez





The couple was so close to ringing in the new year together and things seemed to be great as recent as September. The professional lacrosse player announced that he was retiring and shared a photo cuddled up with the 31-year-old actress during his retirement ceremony. “Words aren’t enough to express how proud I am of you,” the “Baby Driver” star wrote in the comments, per Page Six. “You’re a class act a loving person and selfless giver to everyone around you. Cheers to the future ”