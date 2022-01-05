Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne got matching tattoos

Selena Gomez’s most recent and largest tattoo has had us talking about it ever since she shared a small piece of it in early December. A close-up of the tattoo was then shared by Selena’s tattoo artist and now, thanks to another post, we learn that Cara Delevigne got a matching tattoo.

The account shared a video of Cara’s tattoo, which is placed over her ribcage. “Matching for @caradelevingne I had so much fun making these tattoos— thanks for always trusting me Cara🖤 fyi I didn’t tell them til the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever,” wrote the account.

Both tattoos differ in key ways. For starters, they’re located in different places. Selena’s is located in her back while Cara’s is located over her ribs. They also have different numbers in Roman numerals, with Selena’s reading the number “76,” believed to represent a close family member, and Cara’s reading “12,” supposedly her lucky number.

Selena and Cara have been friends for years. At one point, they were so close that people thought they were dating. “Honestly, I loved it,” said Selena of the experience to Pridesource. “I didn’t mind it, especially because they weren’t talking about other people in my life for once, which was wonderful.”