Selena Gomez & Cara Delevingne share a cute kiss cam moment in NBA game

Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne got kiss-cammed. The two close friends were in attendance at a Knicks game in Madison Square Garden and were captured by the jumbotron. Once people noticed it was them in the camera, they cheered and Selena leaned over and kissed Cara’s cheek.

A fan captured the exchange on video and uploaded it on YouTube, showing Selena and Cara as they sat on their courtside seats and giggled through the moment. As the audience cheered and screamed, Selena leaned in and kissed Cara’s cheek. Cara then gave blew out a kiss to the camera and hid her face in her elbow.

Cara and Selena have been friends for years, with there being rumors of romance in 2015 due to how much time they spent together. Selena spoke to Pridesource about the rumors and how she didn’t mind them at all. “Honestly, I loved it,” she said. “I didn’t mind it, especially because they weren’t talking about other people in my life for once, which was wonderful.”

Cara and Selena’s friendship has withstood the test of time, with their friendship becoming public in 2014 and remaining just as tight as the years passed. The two have gone on trips together, have celebrated birthdays with each other, and have also appeared in Taylor Swift’s very famous “Bad Blood” music video, which featured a variety of A-listers and friends of Swift.

While Cara Delevingne is currently single, there’s an internet conspiracy theory claiming that Selena Gomez is dating none other than Chris Evans. Seriously, we’ve written about it. Last week, when Selena was in attendance at Taylor Swift’s Saturday Night Live performance, Swift shared a TikTok where Selena was seen wearing a white knit sweater that reminded people of the outfit Evans wears in the film “Knives Out.” This added more fuel to the fire, even if Selena could have just been wearing a normal sweater because she liked it.