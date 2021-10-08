Here’s why Twitter believes Selena Gomez and Chris Evans are dating

Chris Evans is one desirable bachelor! A few months ago, Lizzo started a rumor that she was pregnant with the actor’s baby after she drunkenly DM’d him prior to that. Now, rumors are swirling that the ‘Captain America’ actor and Selena Gomez might be an item.

According to curious Twitter users, Gomez and Evans might be dating. Leave it to the Internet to catch when a celeb follows another celeb on social media. Supposedly, the 40-year-old started to follow the ‘Only Murders in the Building’ on social media and this is big news considering he only follows less than 200 people on Instagram.

To add more suspicion that these two are dating, the actor and singer were reportedly seen leavin the same studio and same restaurant within a day of each other. While some are speculating that these two are dating, others believe that Gomez and Evans are really working on a movie or TV show together and that’s why they have been seen out together.

Regardless of the reason, it seems that Twitter fans really want these two together. One Tweet read, “BRO I AM NOT MAD ABOUT THIS RUMOR SELENA GOMEZ AND CHRIS EVANS ARE SUCH A POWER COUPLE.” “SELENA GOMEZ AND CHRIS EVANS HELL YEA,” said a Twitter user. “If Selena Gomez is really dating Chris Evans that gives me so much hope about going from toxic boys to a DAMN MAN,” read another Tweet.

“Selena Gomez and Chris Evans dating rumors make me so happy bc IVE BEEN SAYING he needs a Cancer woman in his life period,” said another fan.