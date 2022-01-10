Demi Lovato debuts new spider tattoo on shaved head: ‘We are all connected’

Demi Lovato is debuting their new head tattoo! The singer took to Instagram Stories to surprise their fans and followers with a new addition to their tattoo collection.

This time Demi decided to get a big spider tattoo on the side of their head, beautifully designed and inked by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo, known for tattooing Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, Olivia Wilde, Miley Cyrus, among others.

Just like the rest of them, Demi’s new tattoo also has a special meaning, with the artist sharing a quote that read: “It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things. She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our place in this world.”

The 29-year-old star quietly completed another rehab, after revealing they would no longer support a California sober lifestyle and is now “sober, sober,” with a close source declaring that “it was their decision to go back to rehab.”

Demi continues to add new pieces to their tattoo collection, recently showing their new hand tattoo on Instagram, and previously admitting that they lost count of the number of tattoos they had; ““It could be 10. It could be 26! I have a very, very high pain tolerance.”