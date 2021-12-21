Hailey Bieber has a new neck tattoo inspired by New York City

Hailey Bieber has one more addition to her tattoo collection, adding a delicate new piece on her neck, inking “new york” behind her right ear.

The 25-year-old model also has a small diamond on her neck, the word “belleza” near her collarbone, which means “beauty” in Portuguese, and the word “Lover” in cursive on the left side of her neck, accompanied by a small cross, all done by celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo.

It seems Hailey’s favorite tattoos are fine line and minimalist designs, with her collection including a series of small pieces on her right hand. The model has tiny dots and lines patterns on her three middle fingers, and the letter “B” below the third knuckle, honoring both names, Bieber and Baldwin.

Fans of the celebrity couple have shared their thoughts about the new neck tattoo, pointing out that Hailey asked Justin Bieber to stop adding tattoos to his neck, during his 2020 YouTube documentary series ‘Justin Bieber: Next Chapter,’ where the singer talked about his own tattoos, as he has a big rose neck tattoo, explaining that he is “done” getting more ink on his neck, as “That’s a Hailey request.”

The pair also have matching ink, getting peach tattoos this year, commemorating Justin’s single ‘Peaches,’ and while this was not the first time the couple got ink dedicated to each other, including the letter ‘J’ on Hailey’s ring finger,’ this is the first matching tattoo they share together.