Olivia Wilde reveals the meaning behind her new tattoos

Olivia Wilde has unveiled two meaningful tattoos in honor of her two children! The actress and director revealed the beautiful new ink on her forearms, with the name of her 5-year-old daughter Daisy and her 7-year-old son Otis.

The minimalist design was made by none other than celebrity tattoo artist Doctor Woo, known for his incredible designs and list of clients, including Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, LilI Reinhart, Becky G, Lea Michele, and many more.

Olivia took to Instagram to share her excitement about her new tattoos, captioning the post “Mommas love,” with two chicken emojis.

The star has always been private about her family life, however she commented about her relationship with her two children during her latest interview for the January 2022 issue of Vogue magazine.

“Parenting forces you to be honest about how you live your life. It puts in sharp, clear focus decisions you’re making,” Olivia continued, “I think we owe it to children to be happy. They sense it. They’re so intuitive. The idea that you can trick your kids into thinking you’re happy is ludicrous.”

This is not her first tattoo, as she has the short phrase “all love, A” on her left forearm in a typewriter font, in honor of her late uncle Alexander Cockburn, revealing it reminds her to love everyone “just as he did.” The actress also has an incredible galaxy constellation on her right forearm in black ink, done by Doctor Woo, as a tribute to her son’s birthday.