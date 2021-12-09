Olivia Wilde admits it’s ‘tempting’ to address ‘false narrative’ surrounding Harry Styles romance

Olivia Wilde is addressing her relationship with Harry Styles, hinting at a “false narrative” surrounding their romance.

The actress-turned-director is Vogue’s January 2022 cover star, talking to the publication about her professional and personal life going into the new year. Of course, fans are eager to hear about her relationship with the “Watermelon Sugar” singer, which she hints at in the interview, saying it’s hard to resist correcting all the details surrounding her romance with the singer.

“It’s obviously really tempting to correct a false narrative,” Wilde said when asked if she wanted to address her love life. “But I think what you realize is that when you’re really happy, it doesn‘t matter what strangers think about you.”

She continued, “All that matters to you is what’s real, and what you love, and who you love.”

On the contrary, Olivia also told the magazine she values the opinions of those closest to her, adding, “I’m happier than I’ve ever been. And I‘m healthier than I’ve ever been, and it‘s just wonderful to feel that.”

Wilde and Styles, who confirmed their romance earlier this year, first met on the set of Olivia’s psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling. News of their relationship came after she and her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis--with whom she share kids Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5--announced their split after nearly 10 years together.

Since they’ve quietly gone public, most details about their romance have been kept under wraps, but the pair have still shown plenty of support for one another, including the actress attending a few of Harry’s Love on Tour concerts across the United States.

Most recently, the director showed her support in the form of a “pleasing” fashion statement, rocking some merch from her man’s latest business venture.

As fans of the musician already know, Harry has also remained tight-lipped about their romance, telling Dazed back in November that he‘s “always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life.”