Watch Hailey Bieber modeling for her husband Justin’s clothing line

Hailey Baldwin Bieber lent her modeling skills to her husband Justin’s clothing brand. The model shared a set of images on Instagram wearing items from Drew House, Justin Bieber’s clothing brand, in a variety of cool locations.

The photographs were taken in a variety of homey locations, including a backyard, somewhere with a pool, and several indoor settings. Hailey shows off different items, including shoes, slippers, sweatshirts, shirts, and sweatpants. “me 4 @drewhouse shot by @amberasaly,” she captioned her post.

A couple of days ago, Hailey recently celebrated her 25th birthday, which she celebrated with her closest friends and family. She shared some updates of her evening over Instagram, where she uploaded the beautiful outfit she was wearing, the friends that accompanied her, a photo of her blowing out the birthday candles, and a sweet image of Justin giving her a kiss on the cheek.

Justin shared a post celebrating Hailey’s birthday, writing a long and sweet birthday message. “To my beloved birthday squish. My heart belongs to you. My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you. I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever. Life has never made more sense until you became my wife. I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you, and I will never stop protecting you. You my queen are more than enough for me and I will spend everyday making you feel like the queen that you are. As your grandma would say in her Portuguese accent “happy bursday baby” love you until the end of time and then after that. :)” he wrote.